Bigfork Boys, Eureka Girls Win District 7B Titles

The Bigfork Vikings and Eureka Lions will be the top seeds from District 7B at the Western B divisional tournament, Feb. 21-23 in Ronan.

The Vikings won the Class B state championship in 2018 and locked up the top spot at the divisional tournament earlier this month. Bigfork was rarely tested during the conference season, outscoring their first five opponents by an average of more than 50 points per game. Thompson Falls will be the second seed.

In the girls tournament, Eureka will be atop the bracket after a wildly successful regular season that saw the Lions go 12-4 and a perfect 6-0 in conference. The Lions have not qualified for the state tournament since 2006.

The top two teams on the boys and girls side will advance from the divisional to the Class B state tournament, March 7-9 in Belgrade.

Comments

comments