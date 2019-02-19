Explore: Snowshoe Discovery Hike

Learn to snowshoe and enjoy some winter fun at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell.

Lone Pine will be offering one of its guided ranger hikes on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. Topics of each hike vary and are related to winter ecology. Snowshoeing offers a great opportunity to get out on the trails and enjoy the solitude of the area.

Snowshoes are available at Lone Pine visitor center on a first-come, first-serve basis and prices are included in the cost for the program.

The hike is appropriate for all ages. Each hike is limited to 20 participants. Register by calling (406) 755-2706 ext. 2. The cost is $4 per participant over the age of 13.

For more information, visit Lone Pine State Park on Facebook.

