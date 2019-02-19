Flathead’s New Football Coach will be Former Assistant

The Flathead Braves will go in-house to replace former coach Kyle Samson, who left earlier this year to take a job at Montana Tech.

The Kalispell high school announced three finalists for the position on Feb. 15, and all were members of Samson’s staff in 2018. They are offensive line coach Alex Cummings, quarterbacks and running backs coach Travis Dean, and defensive coordinator Matt Upham. A five-member interview committee will interview all three candidates during the week of Feb. 18.

Flathead reached the Class AA state championship game in 2018, their first appearance in the title game in 18 years, and came within eight yards of winning the school’s first state title since 1970. Samson was Flathead’s coach for five seasons, taking the Braves to the Class AA playoffs three times.

