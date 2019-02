When: Feb. 21, 22, 23, 28, March 1, 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 24 and March 3 at 4 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

Put on your dancing shoes and best ‘80s fashion for Whitefish Theatre Company’s production of “Mamma Mia!” Called “the sunniest of all musicals,” this wildly entertaining show is based on the hits of pop group ABBA. This production features 26 local actors and musicians. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and $10 for students.

Comments

comments