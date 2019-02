When: Sunday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m.

Where: The Museum at Central School in Kalispell

More info: www.yourmuseum.org

Part of the speaker series at the museum, living history performer Mary Jane Bradbury will explore the legend that formed around the “Unsinkable Molly” Brown, a social reformer in the early 20th century. Tickets for museum members are $6 and $9 the general public. Call 406-756-8381 for more information.

