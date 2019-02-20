GOP Committee Pressures Lawmaker over Trainer Abuse Case

HELENA — The head of the Cascade County Republicans is pressuring a legislator from Great Falls to resign over his previous role as principal of a high school when an athletic trainer was accused of sexually abusing students.

Republican Rep. Fred Anderson has refused to step down. His response to Cascade County Republican Central Committee chairwoman Sheridan Buck references a feud between moderate and conservative committee members and suggests Buck’s request is politically motivated.

Anderson says he reported complaints about ex-trainer James Jensen to the superintendent of Custer County Schools in 1998 when he found out about them.

Buck called for Anderson’s resignation on Jan. 4 saying the allegations of sexual misconduct made him vulnerable.

Jensen faces a federal coercion and enticement charge, a civil lawsuit by former students and a state charge of possessing child pornography.

Comments

comments