7:51 a.m. A Kalispell hitchhiker was not dressed for the weather.

10 a.m. A Lakeside man was head-butted.

10:16 a.m. The first of many vehicles went into a ditch.

11:14 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because she got locked inside her own storage unit. Making matters worse, she wasn’t sure which unit it was other than that it had purple doors.

2:08 p.m. A gun was stolen out of a tractor.

3:18 p.m. Someone was spinning brodies in a Kalispell parking lot.

6:26 p.m. A car struck a deer.

