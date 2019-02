When: Feb. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 23 and 24 at 2 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts

More info: bigforkcommunityplayers.com

Produced by the Bigfork Community Players, this is a dark comedy by Joseph Kesselring. Mortimer Brewster is in love. And he’s just proposed to Elaine, the girl of his dreams. Now he needs to break up with her to protect her. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and $5 for children.

