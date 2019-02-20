7:55 a.m. Cars slid off the road during the icy morning commute.

7:56 a.m. Two “friendly” pit bulls were hanging out in a Columbia Falls yard.

7:57 a.m. A Whitefish man reported that someone broke into his barn.

8:20 a.m. A man caught a cat in a trap.

8:28 a.m. A Kalispell man said that his neighbor’s dog used to be really friendly but now just comes over to his porch and rips apart every package that is dropped off.

8:40 a.m. A driver found a dog on the side of the road and wanted to know what to do with it.

9:23 a.m. A lost dog was found. According to the owners, the animal is getting older and frequently gets confused about where he is.

9:47 a.m. A plow truck driver found a bunch of mail scattered all over the road.

10:38 a.m. A man said there was an abandoned car on his property.

11:15 a.m. A skier called 911 from his Apple Watch.

3:09 p.m. A man plowing his friend’s driveway got cussed out by the neighbors and he’s not sure why.

3:12 p.m. A dog bit someone in Kalispell.

3:18 p.m. A Kalispell man said that one of his guests was “tweaking.”

11:12 p.m. A Whitefish couple was screaming at each other on Valentine’s Day.

