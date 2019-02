A 5-year-old boy was killed this week when he was run over by a car driven a family member.

According to Sheriff Brian Heino, a boy was playing outside when a family member got into a vehicle and backed over the child. The driver apparently did not see or hear the boy.

“It was an accident,” Heino said.

The boy was taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

