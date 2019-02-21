Prosecutors: Argument Over Meth Led to Fatal Coram Shooting

Martin Chandler was arrested early Thursday and charged with deliberate homicide. Photo Courtesy of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

An argument over methamphetamine led to a fatal shooting in Coram on Feb. 14, according to law enforcement and the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.

Martin Chandler, 19, was formally charged with deliberate homicide last week in the shooting death of 54-year-old William Melton. Chandler is expected to appear in court for an arraignment next month.

According to charging documents, Chandler had entered a home in Coram early on the morning of Feb. 14 and began arguing with Melton about meth. Chandler pointed a gun at Melton and shot him in the chest before fleeing the scene. Chandler was apprehended soon after in Columbia Falls.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement discovered two “one pot” meth labs: one inside the home where the shooting happened and another in a vehicle, according to Sheriff Brian Heino. A “one pot” meth lab enables someone to produce small amounts of the drug in a single container, usually for personal use.

Heino said it is possible that additional people will be charged as a result of the investigation and discovery of the small meth labs.

Chandler is currently being held on $250,000 bond.

Comments

comments