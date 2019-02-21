Van in a Snowbank

6:41 a.m. A local school bus driver said some roads were snowed in.

8:25 a.m. A Kalispell woman turned herself in.

8:54 a.m. A Kalispell man was getting threatening text messages.

12:30 p.m. Someone thought a plane crashed at the airport. Thankfully, it had not.

1:05 p.m. A man skiing on Blacktail pocket-dialed 911.

1:15 p.m. Someone was smoking meth down at the gas station.

1:18 p.m. A man with a scruffy beard in a sweatshirt stole a drill from a hardware store.

2:04 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to ask why the police were following him. Law enforcement said they were not following him.

2:40 p.m. A log truck was driving extremely slow.

2:50 p.m. A cat bit someone.

3 p.m. Two men, one tall and one short, were shoving each other in the middle of the street.

3:07 p.m. A local woman called 911 because her roommate was wearing her clothes and refusing to give them back.

3:16 p.m. A Kalispell man said he was being threatened by a “mob.”

3:40 p.m. Two dogs were hanging out in Kalispell and no one knew what they were up to.

4:05 p.m. A drunk guy crashed his van into a snow bank in Hungry Horse.

4:54 p.m. A maintenance guy was threatened with violence in Kalispell.

5:55 p.m. An elderly couple drove into a ditch.

6:03 p.m. A car crashed in a Kalispell parking lot.

6:05 p.m. A dog named “Clubber” was running up the middle of the street in a very stylish coat.

6:17 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone was using the “latest technology” to stalk her.

6:22 p.m. A Kalispell home was egged.

7:08 p.m. Someone left a briefcase in a Kalispell courtroom.

7:49 p.m. A man was screaming at his children while ice fishing.

9:12 p.m. Someone borrowed a Martin City woman’s car and refused to bring it back.

10:23 p.m. A jar with more than $1,000 worth of change was stolen in Kalispell.

