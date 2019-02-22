Fortine Woman Sentenced for Embezzling from Community Programs

A 40-year-old Fortine woman has been sentenced to eight months in prison after stealing thousands of dollars from Eureka Rural Development Partners and the Eureka Area Chamber of Commerce.

Roseann Robyn Kipp was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Feb. 22. She will spend eight months in prison, before being under three years of supervised release. She will also have to pay $48,431 in restitution.

According to federal prosecutors, Kipp worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper for Rural Development and was treasurer for the Chamber. Rural Development fired Kipp in 2015 after she admitted to embezzling money. According to a press release, Kipp stole more than $45,000 from Rural Development and $2,500 from the Chamber that was meant for the community’s annual Rendezvous Days.

