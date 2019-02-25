Law Enforcement Investigating Mysterious Death in Martin City

Law enforcement is investigating the mysterious death of a Flathead County man in front of a Martin City bar over the weekend.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Jesse Rule, 40, died shortly after 3 p.m. in front of the South Fork Saloon after he reported having trouble breathing. Law enforcement and medics responded to the scene where they performed CPR to no avail.

According to Heino, Rule may have been involved in a fight but it’s unclear if that is what led to his death. Rule’s body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Sheriff’s deputies interviewed a number of witnesses and, during the course of the investigation, arrested three people wanted for unrelated matters.

Comments

comments