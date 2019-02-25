Snowplows Can’t Keep Up with Montana Storm

Snowplows are having difficulty keeping pace with the falling snow in western and central Montana, and additional schools are canceling classes with a winter storm parked over much of the state.

Butte public schools canceled classes Tuesday for the first time in at least 20 years. Buses are getting stuck, and Butte School District No. 1 Superintendent Judy Jonart tells The Montana Standard that the district’s snowplows haven’t been able to keep up.

Anaconda schools also will be closed on Tuesday, while other school districts plan to delay the start of classes.

A blizzard is causing whiteout conditions in the Bitterroot Valley Monday. Hamilton declared a snow emergency, with up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) is expected to fall there and in Anaconda.

The snow falling across most of the state is expected to diminish on Tuesday.

