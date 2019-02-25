Storm Closes Schools, Creates Driving Problems in Montana

HELENA — A winter storm is dumping snow across much of Montana, forcing some school closures and creating severe driving conditions.

A swath of western Montana from Missoula through the Bitterroot Valley is under a blizzard warning through Monday evening, with an inch or two (2 ½ to 5 centimeters) of snow expected to fall each hour.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and advisories for most of the rest of the state through Tuesday morning.

School districts in Columbia Falls, Hamilton and Corvallis closed their schools on Monday. School District 6 Superintendent Steve Bradshaw in Columbia Falls says the roads are unsafe for travel.

Montana transportation officials are reporting several accidents and harsh driving conditions along Interstate 90, particularly around Butte.

