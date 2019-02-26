Lucky gets lucky

1:15 a.m. A drunk driver in Kalispell spent the better part of an hour trying to figure out how to get gasoline from the pump to their car.

7:40 a.m. A man who was arrested the night before forgot some items in the jail.

9:42 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that his gun and his Xbox were stolen.

10:49 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to ask if the road department could throw a little bit more sand down on the streets.

1:48 p.m. A Lakeside resident called to report some threats on Facebook.

2:46 p.m. A Bigfork man was considering buying a house but wanted to know how many meth labs had been run out of it in the past. According to law enforcement, there had only been one and it was in the garage.

4:09 p.m. A dog named “Lucky” got lucky when he jumped a fence and got a taste of freedom.

5:22 p.m. A Columbia Falls man had some complaints about his neighbors

10:02 p.m. A local resident called 911 when they meant to call Germany.

11:42 p.m. Someone from out of town called local authorities to say he knew the whereabouts of a man with multiple warrants out of “Whitefish County.” Apparently, the man didn’t know the name of the county he was calling.

