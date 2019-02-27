Real Estate Market Trends

From Feb. 16, 2018, through Feb. 15, 2019, what was the median square footage for homes across the valley by city and sold price range? See chart. Think you always get more home in Polson? For single-family residences, sold for prices between $150,000 and $449,999, you do. But above those sold prices, Lakeside or Columbia Falls deliver more median square footage.

Whitefish consistently shows the least square footage for all sold price ranges– shocker – but barely under Bigfork in the majority of price ranges. Median sizes are fairly tight (notwithstanding Whitefish or Polson) until you get to $450,000, where Bigfork and Whitefish are neck-and-neck but the other cities deliver larger sizes.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

