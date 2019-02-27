Rural Montana Residents Snowed In but Don’t Need Rescue

GREAT FALLS — Search and rescue teams are standing by in case nearly 50 snowed-in residents in rural western Montana need help.

But so far, KULR-TV reports that the 46 residents in Cascade County are managing just fine and don’t need assistance.

Capt. Scott Van Dyken of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says the people live in remote cabins accessed by private roads. Snow drifts as high as 6 feet (1.8 meters) in some areas are trapping people in their homes.

Van Dyken said the homes in the area are remote and off the grid. The sheriff’s office has contacted every family to make sure they have a way of calling for emergency help.

Montanans are digging out from a series of snowstorms that have buried parts of the state this winter.

