When: Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bigfork

More info: www.bigforkbrewfest.com

Step into a brew lover’s paradise and sample craft brews from over 22 Montana breweries while enjoying rocking live entertainment and delicious signature food from local restaurants. The Spam-O-Rama Spam carving completion is at 12 p.m. at The Garden Bar, and the 5K Brewfest Trot is at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

