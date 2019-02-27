Washington Musher Wins Flathead Classic

The 2019 Flathead Classic Sled Dog Race at Dog Creek Lodge in Olney ended with Linda Pierce of Okanagon, Washington taking first place in the six-dog class and a handful of other mushers and dogs in the winner’s circle on Feb. 24.

Pierce and her team posted a two-day combined time of two hours and 51 minutes. Clayton Perry was second and Geneva Lyon finished third. Other race winners included Dan Hanks (four-dog), Mikki Douglas (two-dog skijoring and one-dog skijoring) and Teresa Petterson (one-dog bikejoring).

Olney musher Steve Riggs finished third in the four-dog class and was awarded the Jack Beckstrom Best Cared for Team award. The average age of Riggs’ dogs is 10 years old, according to event organizers. Clayton Perry took home the sportsmanship award.

For complete results and more information, visit www.flatheadclassic.org.

Comments

comments