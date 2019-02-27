We’ll Deal With That Tomorrow

6:24 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that a raccoon with its foot stuck in a trap keeps walking onto their property. The reporting party wanted to get some help for the animal.

7:33 a.m. A car was stuck in the snow.

9:05 a.m. A baby called 911.

10:16 a.m. A man was pretty upset that he drove his car into a snow bank.

10:26 a.m. An automobile got stuck on the train tracks in Kalispell. Thankfully, there were no trains in the area.

11:33 a.m. A Kalispell man had some complaints about a county plow truck driver.

11:52 a.m. A gun was stolen in Whitefish.

12:42 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because their neighbor’s dog keeps pooping in his yard.

1:54 p.m. A game warden was called out to shoot a deer that had been injured in a car accident. Unfortunately, the deer was just mobile enough to run away every time the warden approached. Because the warden couldn’t get close enough for a safe shot, he decided to “let nature take its course.”

2:58 p.m. A skier pocket-dialed 911.

4:30 p.m. A Kalispell man locked his keys in his truck.

4:36 p.m. Someone accidentally called 911 with their new Apple Watch.

5:17 p.m. Another deer was struck by a car.

5:20 p.m. Someone reported that two people lit a tree on fire north of Columbia Falls along the North Fork Road. A deputy happened to be in the area and went to inspect. The deputy talked to the people who allegedly lit the tree on fire. They said the tree was dead and that they did it to reduce the fire danger later in the year.

5:58 p.m. A Bigfork man said he found some of his stolen tools on Facebook.

6:45 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 to report a drunk driver. Upon further investigation, the drunk driver was his girlfriend.

9:16 p.m. Multiple vehicles got stuck in a snowdrift on Wishart Road in Columbia Falls. Officials said they were aware of the threat to public safety that the road posed and that county plow truck drivers would take care of it when they got to work the next day.

9:29 p.m. A television reporter called the cops to see what was going on.

9:42 p.m. A Bigfork man called 911 because his lights were on and he didn’t have the strength to get out of bed and turn them off. He wanted to know if there was a deputy in the neighborhood that could take care of that for him.

