Martin City Woman, Billings Man Die in House Fires

Two Montana residents have died in residential fires.

A 24-year-old man died after being pulled from a burning two-story duplex in Billings on Friday.

The Billings Gazette reports that the victim was identified as Kolton Braley, who was the only person in the house when the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Fire Marshal Michael Spini says Braley was carried out of the house and taken to St. Vincent Healthcare where he died.

In Flathead County, officials say a woman died Thursday afternoon in a house fire in Martin City. Her name hasn’t been released. Martin City Fire Chief Tom Torpen says investigators believe the fire was caused by a wood stove.

The cause of the Billings fire is still under investigation.

