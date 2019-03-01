Protect Our Home and Way of Life

I read with interest your article in the Feb. 13 issue about the lack of snowpack in the Flathead and Kootenai basins. This is a good time to address the elephant in the valley. With no environmental impact study, the Creston water bottling plant was given a permit. When an EIS was performed, the rocket scientists told us, “No worries! The plant is drawing from the deep aquifer, not the shallow one.” Did anyone else learn in junior high that water seeks its lowest level? The voters overwhelmingly rejected the plant, but the plant is in operation. And then there is the rapid and uncontrolled over-development in the valley. If you don’t agree with “uncontrolled,” go to a Planning/Zoning Commission meeting! No one seems to be concerned about the rapidly increasing population, the increased traffic, the inadequate road and infrastructure conditions, and yes, water! We are in real danger of destroying the very qualities that draw the millions to our beautiful valley! We have to hold our elected and appointed leaders accountable to protect the valley and all of us, not just wealthy entrepreneurs and the real estate industry. I have nothing against entrepreneurs or real estate agents.

But let’s face it, when the water is gone, and the Flathead Valley looks like Boise, they will move on to the next best place, and leave us here buying our water and planting cactus!

Global warming is real! Controlled development and good leadership are critical to protect our beautiful home and our way of life.

Dan Lawler

Bigfork

