MDT Hosting Open House on Proposed Roundabout at U.S. 2 Intersection West of Kalispell

Cars travel along U.S. Highway 2 west of Kalispell near the highway's intersection with Springcreek and Dern roads. Beacon File Photo

The Montana Department of Transportation is planning to replace a dangerous intersection on U.S. Highway 2 west of Kalispell with a roundabout in 2021.

MDT is hosting an open house in Kalispell about the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Springcreek and Dern Roads on March 13. The event will take place at the Hampton Inn in Kalispell from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public will be able to learn more about the extensive study MDT conducted on the intersection and provide feedback about the plan.

The intersection between U.S. 2, Springcreek Road and Dern Road has been the site of 50 crashes in the last decade, including at least one fatal wreck. Bob Vosen, district construction engineer for MDT’s Missoula district, said the intersection is one of the area’s most concerning from a safety standpoint. For the last few years, MDT has looked at a number of options to make the intersection safer, including adding a stoplight, but engineers ultimately determined that a roundabout was the best solution.

“A roundabout will really improve safety there,” Vosen said. “I think everyone in that neighborhood really hates seeing all these crashes.”

MDT also recently met with local truckers to alleviate any of their concerns about a roundabout.

Vosen said MDT is about halfway through the design phase for the roundabout. Current plans call for the roundabout to be located 120 feet north of the current intersection, meaning traffic will be minimally impacted during construction. Vosen said the next phase would be working with property owners to purchase the needed land for the roundabout.

The entire project is expected to cost about $3.9 million, paid for by federal funds thanks to the state’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.

If everything goes according to plan, construction will start in the spring of 2021 and the roundabout will be open for traffic by the end of that year.

Vosen said the March 13 open house will be a great chance for the public to air concerns and speak directly to MDT officials.

“The big thing will be meeting with the public to answer any of the their questions,” he said.

For additional information, call (406) 207-4484.

