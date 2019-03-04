Montana Begins Slow Warm-up After Record-Breaking Cold

HELENA — Montana is slowly warming up from a deep freeze that broke records over the weekend with temperatures dropping to minus 30 degrees (minus 34 Celsius) and colder in spots.

Parts of western Montana were under an extreme cold warning Monday morning, while the start of school in Billings was delayed because of dangerously cold wind chills.

Temperatures are expected to rise above zero (minus 18 Celsius) across the state by Monday afternoon.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the city’s temperature of minus 32 degrees (minus 35 Celsius) Sunday tied the all-time low for March, and that highs across central Montana were 50 degrees below normal.

The minus 34 degrees (minus 37 Celsius) registered in Lewistown broke that city’s record low for March, as well.

