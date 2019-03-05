46 Below Reading at Elk Park Could be Statewide Record

BUTTE — The thermometer hit minus 46 degrees Monday morning at Elk Park in southwest Montana, and a National Weather Service official says it could be the lowest temperature recorded in state history during the month of March.

Meteorologist Dave Bernhardt tells The Montana Standard that the bone-chilling temperature was recorded at 5:14 a.m. Monday.

But Bernhardt says the Elk Park temperature won’t become an official record until it is reviewed by the extremes committee of the National Centers for Environmental Information. The group, among other things, evaluates the scientific legitimacy of extreme weather observations.

For now, the current record-holding lows in Montana for the month of March are two minus 45-degree readings in Glasgow and Fort Logan in 1897 and 1906.

