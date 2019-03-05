Kalispell Woman Pleads Guilty to Promoting Prostitution

A Kalispell woman has pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution.

Melenie Rose Haidys, 41, appeared at a change of plea hearing in Flathead County District Court on Feb. 28. She will be sentenced in April 11.

According to charging documents, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation into prostitution in the Kalispell area in May 2018. During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered a website advertising escort services. Law enforcement texted the number provided on the ad to set up an encounter.

On May 4, an undercover detective met with an escort named “Ruby” for a sexual encounter in the Kalispell area. The detective asked questions about who had hired her for the encounter, and the woman eventually identified her boss as Haidys.

Haidys was charged with promoting prostitution in August 2018. She initially denied the charge and was set to stand trial this year.

Comments

comments