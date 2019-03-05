Pair of C-Falls Alums Earn Frontier Conference Honors

Peyton Kehr celebrates after a basket in the first quarter. Columbia Falls defeated Hardin 73-50 to win the Class A state championship in Butte on March 4, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Former Columbia Falls High School stars Sydney Hovde and Peyton Kehr have both been named Honorable Mention All-Frontier Conference after strong sophomore seasons at Montana State University-Northern, and Hovde has been tabbed the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

The 6-foot Hovde spent last season at North Idaho College and made an immediate impact in her first year with the Skylights, averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game (fourth-best in the conference). She led the Lights in rebounds, field goal percentage (56.9) and blocked shots (18).

Kehr was Northern’s leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points per game to rank seventh in the conference, and was the Frontier’s second-best 3-point shooter, converting 42.3 percent of her attempts.

Kehr and Hovde were seniors when Columbia Falls won the Class A state championship in 2017, the school’s first title in more than 30 years. Kehr scored 22 points in the Wildkats’ win over Hardin in the state championship game that winter and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

MSU-Northern finished the 2018-19 season 13-18 overall.

