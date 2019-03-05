Park Side Credit Union Opens New Branch in Bigfork

Residents of Bigfork will now have access to the services of a credit union thanks to a new branch opening from Park Side Credit Union (PSCU).

PSCU recently renovated a building on Highway 35 that was previously a First interstate Bank, opening its doors to the Bigfork community last month. This opening marks PSCU’s eighth branch, with others occupying the surrounding Flathead Valley and Missoula area, serving 26,000 members.

Jeremy Presta, president and CEO of Park Side Credit Union said, “We are extremely excited for what we have planned here in 2019. In early February we opened our eighth branch in Bigfork and we are looking forward to the opportunity to serve and integrate ourselves into the community.”

The office is set up with a new design concept, like all other recent PSCU branches, housing a few representatives for new accounts and lending and an interactive teller machine for day-to-day transactions that allows it to increase efficiency when serving members.

The new branch is located at 8111 Highway 35, Suite 110-A in Bigfork. For more information, contact branch Manager Diane Kautzman on (406) 862-2652 or dkautzman@parksidefcu.com.

