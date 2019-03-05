Plow Problems

6 a.m. A deer was hit by a car and needed to be put out of its misery.
7:01 a.m. Three horses — two brown ones and a black one — escaped in Whitefish.
8:14 a.m. Someone was getting fired and it wasn’t going well.
8:35 a.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 because his girlfriend had been arrested the night before and he couldn’t find his wallet.
8:40 a.m. Someone got their truck stuck on one of Kalispell’s many snow berms.
8:54 a.m. Tools were stolen in Kalispell.
9:40 a.m. A Kalispell resident trying to turn off their phone called 911 instead.
11:54 a.m. A Kalispell resident was sick and tired of all the dogs in his yard.
12:29 p.m. A dog in Lakeside was attacking turkeys.
12:39 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy was looking for a Martin City man who apparently has been “bouncing around” town.
12:47 p.m. A Coram man who refers to himself as “The Dog Catcher” keeps threatening to shoot other people’s dogs.
1:50 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that someone was trying to break into his house.
2:21 p.m. A UPS driver said he couldn’t get up a road in Coram.
2:51 p.m. A Kalispell resident complained that someone had not stopped for some emergency vehicles earlier in the day.
3:27 p.m. A Flathead County man reported that someone stole his pellet gun.
3:41 p.m. A Bigfork man called 911 with his Apple Watch by mistake.
4:11 p.m. A Hungry Horse man called to report that his credit card had been stolen “via the Internet.”
4:12 p.m. A dog was running around in a circle.
4:24 p.m. Someone was tailgating.
5:11 p.m. Four trucks were speeding down U.S. Highway 2.
5:35 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his daughter was “ranting and raving” and he was starting to get scared.
5:42 p.m. Someone was trying to charge their phone and in the process called 911.
6:11 p.m. A Columbia Falls man declared that he was going to assault his neighbor if he plowed snow into his front yard one more time.
7:23 p.m. There was a deer in a ditch.
8:07 p.m. A tire was mysteriously rolling down the street in Evergreen.
11:22 p.m. A whole bunch of horses were on the loose in Whitefish.