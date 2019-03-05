Season Ends for Flathead, Glacier Boys at Divisional

Kalispell’s two Class AA boys teams reached the final day of the Western AA Divisional Tournament at Glacier High School, but both teams saw their seasons end short of the state tournament with losses on Saturday, March 2.

Flathead (6-15) was competitive throughout the weekend, losing 62-51 to Helena Capital in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28 before rebounding to win 69-65 versus Missoula Big Sky on Friday. In a must-win game on Saturday, however, Helena ended the Braves’ season with a 56-46 victory.

Glacier (5-15) went down 46-30 to Helena High on Thursday and sat idle Friday as they awaited a loser-out opponent. They eventually matched up against second-seeded Missoula Sentinel on Saturday, and the Spartans exorcised an upset loss one night earlier to blow out the Wolfpack 62-40.

Regular season champion Missoula Hellgate won the tournament, knocking off upstart Capital in the final. Sentinel finished third, followed by Helena. All four teams will take part in the Class AA state tournament, March 7-9 in Butte.

