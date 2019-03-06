Explore: Who’s Who for Owls

Owls are mostly known for their noisy “whoo, whoo” call. In fact, only a few owls in Montana have a variation of this call.

Some have more of a whistle than an actual song or call. These amazingly silent and patient hunters of the night have some amazing adaptations that allow them to hunt with pin-point precision.

This is a great opportunity to come get a close look at live owls. The March 8 event is hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell. It begins at 6 p.m.

The cost for the event is $4 for attendees 13 and older. Kids under 12 are free. To register, call (406) 755-2706 ext.2. Space is limited.