Real Estate Market Trends

Let’s nix the bar charts and look at a map of the past 12 months of single-family residence sales across the Flathead (see graphic). Almost 1,500 units sold during this timeframe, with the lion’s share costing between $125 and $200 per square foot. The legend, at the top left of the map, shows the ranges of dollars per square foot by color of map dot. The count of homes sold (by range) appears within the brackets, per range.

The map shows the locations of the properties. Takeaways? Lots of greens near Kalispell and Columbia Falls. Whitefish spendy nearer the resorts. Somers, Kila and Marion show bargains. Broad pricing ranges in Lakeside and Bigfork. You CAN live near a lake affordably.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

