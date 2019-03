When: Saturday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

Brace yourself for a completely new take on magic as the Whitefish Theatre Company hosts Vitaly and his jaw-dropping show “An Evening Of Wonders.” Hailed as one of the most unique and innovative illusionists in the world, Vitaly has mystified fans from all over the world. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.