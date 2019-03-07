State Basketball Tournament Guide

Bigfork players celebrate after the championship game. The Vikings defeated Shelby 60-56 in the Class B state championship at the Adams Center in Missoula on March 10, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Bigfork boys are in Belgrade, the Glacier girls are in Butte, and teams from Columbia Falls, Libby and Browning are in contention in Great Falls at this week’s high school state basketball tournaments around Montana.

NEXT GAMES UP

Class AA Girls

Billings West vs. Glacier, 1:30 p.m. | LISTEN LIVE

Class A Girls

Browning vs. Hardin, 3:30 p.m. | LISTEN LIVE

Class A Boys

Hardin vs. Browning, 1:30 p.m. | LISTEN LIVE

Class B Boys

Poplar vs. Bigfork, 6:30 p.m. | LISTEN LIVE

UPDATED BRACKETS

Class AA Girls

Class A Girls

Class A Boys

Class B Boys

RESULTS

Thursday, March 7

STATE A GIRLS

Laurel 58, Columbia Falls 29

The Wildkats lost for just the second time this season and saw their dreams of a state title dashed in the first game of the day in Great Falls.

Laurel, the fourth seed out of the Eastern A divisional, scored the first 21 points of the game against Columbia Falls and never looked back, taking a 33-11 lead into halftime. Trista Cowan scored eight points and Josie Windauer added seven in a losing effort.

The Wildkats (22-2) have finished in the top three in the state each of the last five seasons, and must now win their next three games to extend that streak. Columbia Falls will get conference rival Libby next, in a game that will be played Friday at 9 a.m.

Laurel 23 10 11 14 — 58

C-Falls 2 9 11 7 — 29

LAUREL — Mya Hansen 12, Aspen Cotter 9, Maeson Cotter 9, Kaitlyn Dawes 5, Sammi Spitzer 5, Morgan Maack 4, Grace Timm 4, Riley Chapman 4, Kolby Gibbs 4, Gracey Willis 2.

COLUMBIA FALLS — Trista Cowan 8, Josie Windauer 7, Ryley Kehr 5, Maddie Robison 4, Savannah Ellis 2, Madysen Hoerner 2, Hannah Schweikert 1.

Havre 62, Libby 28

The Loggers hung tight early with one of the state’s top teams, but Havre proved to be too much down the stretch and pulled away for a quarterfinal win.

Libby (17-10), seeded third out of Western A, trailed just 25-20 at halftime but the Blue Ponies outscored the Loggers 37-8 in the second half. Libby’s Jayden Winslow scored 14 points, matching Havre’s Kyndall Keller for game-high honors. Sadie Filius and Kadia Miller both added 10 more for the Blue Ponies.

Libby will try to keep its season alive in the loser-out bracket on Friday at 9 a.m. against Northwest A conference rival Columbia Falls. The Wildkats have won the first three meetings between the two teams this year, including at the Western A divisional tournament.

Libby 13 7 7 1 — 28

Havre 14 11 18 19 — 62

LIBBY — Jayden Winslow 14, McKenzie Proffitt 4, Sammee Bradeen 3, Taylor Holm 2, Emma Gruber 2, Alli Collins 2, Elise Erickson 1.

HAVRE — Kyndall Keller 14, Sadie Filius 10, Kadia Miller 10, Britton Paulson 7, Katie Wirtzberger 6, Lauren Kato 5, Kylie Walker 4, Loy Waid 2, Jessica Chvilicek 2, Sam Oliver 2.

Wednesday, March 6

STATE B BOYS

Bigfork 61, Big Timber 45

The Vikings marched one game closer to a second consecutive state title with a gritty win against Big Timber on Wednesday afternoon.

Bigfork (20-2) led by 10 at halftime, but the Sheepherders came all the way back to tie the game in the fourth quarter. In the end, though, the Vikings seniors pulled away late to advance to the semifinals. Anders Epperly finished with 24 points to lead all scorers and Colton Reichenbach added 17. Ethan Bullock led Big Timber with 16 points.

Next up for the Vikings is Northern B divisional champion Poplar after the Indians erased a 17-point second half deficit to beat Three Forks 68-67 in overtime in Wednesday’s first quarterfinal game.

Bigfork and Poplar’s game is scheduled to tip at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the other Class B semifinal between Colstrip and Missoula Loyola.

Big Timber 8 12 19 6 — 45

Bigfork 14 16 13 18 — 61

BIG TIMBER — Ethan Bullock 16, Kell Schwers 14, Jacob Roberts 8, Blake Finn 5, Dawson Lavarell 2.

BIGFORK — Anders Epperly 24, Colton Reichenbach 17, Clayton Reichenbach 7, Logan Gilliard 7, Luke Schmit 2, Randy Stultz 2, Levi Taylor 2.