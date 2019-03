A BNSF Railway employee guides an engine into a connection with other train cars at the yard in Whitefish. Beacon File Photo

A BNSF Railway employee working in the Whitefish rail yard was taken to the hospital last week after being “clipped” by a passing train.

Whitefish Fire Chief Joe Page said first responders were called to the BNSF rail yard in Whitefish shortly after 8 a.m. on March 8 after receiving a report that a train struck a worker. Page said the employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

BNSF officials say the employee is recovering from their injuries and the incident is under investigation.