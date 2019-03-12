Ben Perrin Signs With Montana State University

Braves senior Ben Perrin runs by himself at the Flathead Invitational at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell on Sept. 7, 2018. Perrin won the boys varsity race in dominating fashion. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Flathead High School senior Ben Perrin, the defending Class AA state cross country champion and 2018-19 Gatorade Montana Cross Country Runner of the Year, will run collegiately at Montana State University.

Perrin formally signed with the Bobcats at Flathead High School on Monday. He is coming off a perfect senior cross country season during which he won all eight Montana High School Association races he entered. Perrin won the Class AA state title in Missoula, covering the 5K course in 15:43.60. That win came just months after winning the 3,200-meter state title during the track and field season as a junior.

Ben is the third of three Perrin brothers to ink Division I college scholarships, along with Zach (University of Colorado) and Jake (Gonzaga University). All three brothers won Class AA state championships in high school and all three won the Gatorade award as well. Zach had an All-American career for the Buffaloes before graduating last year and Jake is in his junior season for the Bulldogs.

At MSU, Perrin will join the defending Class A state cross country champion, Laurel’s Levi Taylor, who signed with the Bobcats late last year. The Montana State roster also includes former Bigfork High School distance standout Logan Morley, who transferred to Bozeman over the summer after two years at Colorado State-Pueblo.