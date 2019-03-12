Evergreen Man Denies Burglary, Theft Charges

An Evergreen man has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony burglary and theft.

Joseph Daniel Fox appeared in Flathead County District Court on March 7 for an arraignment. He is expected to stand trial later this year.

According to court documents, Fox stole a truck, weapons and a number of other items from a Kalispell home in February. Fox was arrested at his Evergreen home on Feb. 21 after investigators received a lead in the burglary case as part of their investigation into a fatal Coram shooting. Fox’s girlfriend, Liena Lynne Griffith, was also arrested and charged with aggravated burglary related to an incident in January in Coram. Neither Fox nor Griffith was involved in the shooting death of 54-year-old William Melton.