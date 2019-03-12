Mexican Citizen Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Entering U.S. in Glacier Park

A Mexican citizen will spend the next six months behind bars after trying to sneak into the United States by way of Glacier National Park.

Luis Alejandro Lopez-Solis, 36, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls to six months in prison and two years of supervised release after being convicted of being in the country illegally.

According to federal law enforcement officials, Lopez-Solis had been deported in 2017 after being convicted of passport fraud. In September 2018, Lopez-Solis flew from Mexico to Canada and rented a car to drive to Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta. He then walked south into the United States before being spotted by a park ranger, who notified U.S. Border Patrol. Border Patrol searched the area and found Lopez-Solis wet and shivering near Goat Haunt after apparently falling in a creek.

Lopez-Solis was apprehended and taken to the St. Mary Border Patrol Station for questioning. Lopez-Solis told law enforcement that he had planned to hike to Chief Mountain where his girlfriend was going to pick him up.

Lopez-Solis admitted guilt during a change of plea hearing in December.