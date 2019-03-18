Kalispell Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

A 24-year-old Kalispell man pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of a child and to receipt of child pornography in U.S. District Court on March 14.

Raymond Larry Edward Kennedy, a former U.S. Air Force member, could spend a minimum of 15 to 30 years in prison and pay $250,000 in fines, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

According to prosecutors, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls and the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force opened up an investigation into Kennedy in February 2017. The investigation found that between July 2015 and June 2017, Kennedy used Snapchat to communicate with and share sexually explicit images of six different boys who lived in Great Falls, Bigfork and Kalispell.

Kennedy was discharged from the U.S. Air Force in February 2017.

Kennedy remains incarcerated and will be sentenced later this year.