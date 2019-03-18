Shopko to Close All Remaining Stores

Shopko will close its remaining stores across the country, including all of its Montana locations.

According to a document filed on March 18, the company will close all of its remaining locations by June. The company stated in a press release that it was unable to find a buyer for the business, which declared bankruptcy on Jan. 16 and began closing stores last December.

By February, the company announced it would close 250 of its stores, including the Whitefish location. Shopko was headed for auction March 19, but there wasn’t a suitable buyer. Shopko will begin winding down its operations this week, and Gordon Brothers will oversee the company’s liquidation, which should take 10 to 12 weeks.

Remaining Montana stores facing closure by June include those in Evergreen, Missoula, Billings, Helena, Sidney, Dillon, Shelby, Glasgow, Lewistown, Livingston, and Libby.

“This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts,” Shopko CEO Russ Steinhorst said in a prepared statement. “We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko.”