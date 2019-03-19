Browning Man Pleads Guilty to Strangling Woman

A 24-year-old Browning man has pleaded guilty to a single charge of strangulation seven months after he choked a woman by wrapping his arm around her neck.

Elijah Blaine Eagleman appeared at a change of plea hearing in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on March 19. Eagleman faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced later this year.

According to prosecutors, Eagleman had gotten into an argument with a woman in a car in Browning on Sept. 8, 2018. During the argument, Eagleman strangled the woman resulting in her losing consciousness. A passerby saw the incident and alerted law enforcement. The responding officer observed bruises and injuries consistent with an assault.