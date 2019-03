When: Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

Hailing from Italy, Japan, Haiti, and India, this award-winning a cappella quartet performs folk and traditional music, often with a contemporary twist, in 31 of the world’s languages. Women of the World has collaborated with many renowned musicians. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students.