Bullock Appoints Grizzly Advisory Council

BILLINGS — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he will appoint an advisory council to come up with recommendations on how to manage the state’s grizzly bears.

The Democratic governor’s Tuesday announcement comes after a judge recently restored federal protections for grizzlies in and around Yellowstone National Park.

Bears from Yellowstone and in northwestern Montana have been spreading into new areas, triggering conflicts with ranchers, hunters and others.

Bullock says Montana must play a leadership role in grizzly management while the legal issues are resolved.

Members of the Grizzly Bear Advisory Council will be selected following an application process ending April 12. No timeline was given on when to expect the group’s recommendations.