Tribes Fight to Display Tribal Flag During Sporting Events

GREAT FALLS – The Fort Peck Tribes have filed a grievance with the Montana High School Association involving the presentation of tribal flags during pre-game ceremonies.

The Great Falls Tribune reported on Wednesday that a letter obtained by the newspaper from the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribal Executive Board says the MHSA did not allow a tribal flag to be positioned at center court during the national anthem before a Poplar boys’ contest at the Class B State Tournament earlier this month in Belgrade.

The letter states the MHSA “violated the Montana Constitution, Montana law and the Tribes’ rights as sovereign nations” as “two cheerleaders were forced to remain on the sidelines with the Tribal Flag” during pre-game ceremonies.

MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman tells the Tribune that the MHSA is open to further discussion on the matter.