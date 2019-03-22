Warmer Weather Brings Avalanche, Flood Warnings to Montana

HELENA – A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for several mountain ranges in northwestern Montana, while parts of central and northeastern Montana are under flood warnings and advisories.

The warning issued Friday by the Flathead Avalanche Center includes the Flathead Range, the Whitefish Range, the Swan Range and parts of Glacier National Park.

The threat is high because of the warming temperatures following an above-average season of snowfall. The warning says people should not travel on or below steep slopes.

The melting snow also has prompted a flood warning for Phillips and Valley counties in northeastern Montana, and a flood advisory for four central Montana counties.

The National Weather Service says the possibility of rain and snow falling in southern Montana and northern Wyoming this weekend could increase the flood threat there.