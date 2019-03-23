Kalispell Trail Facts

The latest report to our city council concerning the trail through downtown should not be a shock to the average intelligent person. The biggest problem was always the crossing of U.S. Highway 93. Any type of crosswalk on a four-lane street, or a five-lane if you include the turning lane, is a death trap without traffic from both directions stopping at once. The idea that was encouraged at the public information session last summer had beautiful pictures of a majestic overpass. Now they say it’s too expensive. That was obvious to begin with. The fact that the city officials wanted to make parts of Highway 93 a three-lane road was never mentioned in any brochures or pictures. That would have never passed the smell test. This is just another example of our city leaders blowing through our tax dollars without any plan or oversight. I am pretty sure that there will never be an accounting of how and where the $10 million was spent, not to mention the future costs.

Gil Conrad

Kalispell