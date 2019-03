When: Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College Arts and Technology Building in Kalispell

More info: gnpva.org

Travis Neil, project manager with Dick Anderson Construction Co., will present “Rebuilding Sperry – A Builder’s Perspective.” He will provide insight into the rebuilding of Glacier National Park’s Sperry Chalet. He will also be joined by Rob Terrio and TJ Lashley, superintendents who will share pictures taken during Phase I of the reconstruction.