Kalispell Man Sentenced for Criminal Endangerment Following Fatal Crash

A Kalispell man has been given a five-year suspended sentence to the Montana State Prison four years after he crashed a vehicle while drunk, killing a passenger.

Jesse Lamont Green was given a five-year suspended sentence to the Montana State Prison during a hearing in Flathead County District Court on March 21. Green was given 63 days credit for time previously served.

According to court documents, Green was driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2015 when he crashed his vehicle along Montana Highway 206. Green and a female passenger were both ejected. The passenger was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Green was initially charged with negligent homicide.

In January, Green took a plea deal where he would plead guilty to an amended charge of criminal endangerment.